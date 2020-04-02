Home

Col. Loyal G. Evans


1938 - 2020
Col. Loyal G. Evans Obituary
Col. Loyal G.
Evans
February 13, 1938-
March 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Col. Loyal G. Evans, Jr., 82, born & raised in Pleasantville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Ellen; his sons, Loyal G Evans III (Chuck and Virginia) and Logan G. Evans; his daughters, Dawn Marie Phillips, Yolonde Taylor (Jimmie), and Dr. Melanie E. Evans; his siblings Janet Evans Webster (Eric), and Judy Evans (Theodore); four grandsons, Justin, JT, Peyton and Jaylen; his special first cousins Howard Taylor (Norma), Maria Stanley Taylor, Carol Moore Malet, and Lewis (Butch Moore) and other family members and friends he made through his life journey.
Due to the current public health crisis, a celebration of life service for family and friends will be held in Columbus, Georgia at a later date.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020
