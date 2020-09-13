Col. Robert Lee "Bob"
Hayes, III (USMC Ret.)
November 9, 1952-
March 19, 2020
Swansboro, NC.- Col. Robert Lee "Bob" Hayes, III (USMC Ret.), 67, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. He was born November 9, 1952 in Columbus, GA son of the late, Georgia Cosby Hayes and Robert Lee Hayes, Jr.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. There will be a reception following the service. There will be a private family inurnment with military honors at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Upon graduating from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA in 1974, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
He served in 3d Battalion, Second Marines at Camp Lejeune, and aboard the USS America. Later he served at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, and subsequently was a student at Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School; served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm; was a student at the Naval War College; served with US Forces Korea; Marine Corps Reserve Support Command, and MCRD Parris Island, SC. Later, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune and served in II Marine Expeditionary Force, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In May 2015, he retired after 41 years combined service as an active duty Marine and as a civil servant.
He is survived by Susan Ruth Hayes of Emerald Isle; daughters, Ashley Ann Hayes Livingston (Ben) and Julia Cosby Hayes (Kyle) both of Charlotte; son, Robert Lee Hayes, IV "Robby" of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Savannah and Nicholas: sister, Ellen Arnold of Orlando, FL; and nieces, Carly, Christie, and Kathleen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.