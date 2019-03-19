Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Collier Lewis Jr. Obituary
Collier, Jr.
Lewis
January 2, 1942-
March 13, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Lewis Collier, Jr, 77, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Anthony, officiating. Interment will follow in the Collier Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 - 8 pm EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Collier was born January 2, 1942 in Phenix City, AL to the late Lewis Collier, Sr. and the late Nonnie Lee Collier. He was a graduate of Wacoochee High School and was employed with Russell County.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances Collier; one sone, Mondale Thomas, Sr.; three sisters, Tyre Mae (James) Toliver, Gladyn Brundidge and Izola (Authur) Day; one brother, Darries (Joann) Collier; four grandsons, Mondarious Thomas, Mondale Thomas, Jr., Donterrious Mahone and Corey Thomas and a host of additional family members and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
