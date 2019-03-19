|
Collier, Jr.
Lewis
January 2, 1942-
March 13, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Lewis Collier, Jr, 77, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Anthony, officiating. Interment will follow in the Collier Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 - 8 pm EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Collier was born January 2, 1942 in Phenix City, AL to the late Lewis Collier, Sr. and the late Nonnie Lee Collier. He was a graduate of Wacoochee High School and was employed with Russell County.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances Collier; one sone, Mondale Thomas, Sr.; three sisters, Tyre Mae (James) Toliver, Gladyn Brundidge and Izola (Authur) Day; one brother, Darries (Joann) Collier; four grandsons, Mondarious Thomas, Mondale Thomas, Jr., Donterrious Mahone and Corey Thomas and a host of additional family members and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019