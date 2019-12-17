|
|
Colonel (Retired) Bobby J.
Harris
September 18, 1930-
December 13, 2019
Villages, FL- Colonel (Retired) Bobby J. Harris, Born September 18, 1930 and died December 13, 2019. He was a son, a husband, a father, and a soldier. But above all, he was a follower of Christ and lived his life serving God.
He was the son of the late Earl W. (Jack) Harris and Virginia Louise Torbert Harris. Colonel Harris is survived by his wife of 67-years, Esther Ruth and three children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Daughter; Dr. Kimberly Scheidecker, her son, Jason Ross and his son, Bailey, her daughter Jessica Sotherden and husband Chad and their daughters Kallyn, and Ainsley. Daughter; Jennifer Jones and her husband, Dr. Kelly Jones and their sons Ben and Troy and his wife Leslie. Son; Mark and his wife Rebecca and their children; Tyler and his wife Matelyn and their daughter Arden, and Mackenzie Riddle and her husband, Nic and their sons Coleman and Barrett and daughter Avery; and his sister Virginia Greeson and her husband James.
Colonel Harris served in the Army for 32-years after graduating from North Georgia College, Dahlonega, Georgia in 1952. Colonel Harris, then a First Lieutenant, served in the "Old Guard" - the Army Unit responsible for guarding the "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier." Colonel Harris commanded units at every level through Brigade. He served two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam. He commanded three Infantry Battalions; one in Vietnam and two in Germany. His final military assignment was Chief of Staff, The Infantry Center, Fort Benning, Georgia. He was the recipient of The Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars with "V" for Valor, eleven Air Medals with "V" for Valor, four Legion of Merits and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After his military service he was employed by Manpower, Inc. for 16-years. Colonel Harris and his wife Ruth, lived in Columbus, Georgia after his retirement from the Army in 1983. The Harris' relocated to The Villages, Florida in 2009.
Isaiah 40:28-31 (NIV) "Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00, with service to follow at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Colonel Harris will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. In-Lieu-of Flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church, The Villages, Florida, building fund: fbcvillages.com.
For on-line sentiments visit www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 17, 2019