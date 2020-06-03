Colonel Warde P. "Skip"
Chittenden
May 13, 1937-
May 29, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Colonel Warde P. 'Skip' Chittenden peacefully passed away Friday May 29th at home with family by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. (St. Anne Church is requiring anyone attending the service to have a facial mask). The family will receive friends Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. We will be abiding by Governor Brian Kemp's executive order to maintain social distancing for those attending the service and visitation.
An American patriot and hero and family leader, he was born in Evanston, Illinois on May 13th1937 and lived in several locations around the United States. He graduated from Claremont High School in Claremont, California in 1955 and was commissioned as an Army 2nd Lieutenant as a ROTC Distinguished Graduate following his graduation from Santa Clara University in 1959. A highly decorated combat veteran, Colonel Chittenden served as a Ranger during his distinguished 30-year military career, including two combat tours in Vietnam.A Ranger Instructor, Colonel Chittenden was the author of the original Ranger Handbook, a distinguished member of the Ranger Training Brigade, and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame at Ft. Benning, GA in 2015.
A gifted musician, he delighted friends and family members at get-togethers with his banjo or piano playing. He enjoyed sing-a-longs, parties, entertaining, and especially organizing military reunions where everyone loved his wonderful story-telling. Skip loved to travel, visited numerous countries during his service to our Nation, and especially enjoyed cruising the world with his friends, family, and beloved wife, Joyce.Following his retirement, he continued his service as a City Councilman in Florida, Home Owners Association President/Vice President in Florida and Georgia, and was an active member of the Ranger Association. A local supporter of the arts, Skip was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and filled every room with his energy, faith, generosity, love of family, sense of humor, and quick wit.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Loker and Anne Chittenden of Claremont, CA and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce Chittenden of Midland, GA, and children Colonel Jim and Lori Chittenden of Las Vegas, NV; Randall Pierce of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Crystal and Karl Malecki of Roswell, GA; and Laurie and Howard 'Bubba' Stephens of Columbus, GA. He was a loving grandfather to Caden Chittenden, Amber Krause, Lauren Gammon, Chelsea Headley, Tyler Pierce, Koby Stephens, and 8 great grandchildren. Skip'samazinglegacy also includes his 5 surviving sisters and their wonderful families: Anneand Karl Schmid, Mary and Tom Kestler, Louise and Johnny Jee, Sarah and Don Abraham, and Josephine and Ron Kuehn.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Anne Catholic Church 2000 Kay Circle Columbus, Ga. 31907

Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.