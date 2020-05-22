Colonial Marshall"Tater Boy"UpshawJune 29, 1933-May 12, 2020Ft Meyers , FL- Colonial Marshall Upshaw was born June 29, 1933 to the late Thomas and Modest Walker in Fortson GA. He departed this life Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Ft Meyers, FL. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 5434 GA Hwy 315, Fortson, GA with Rev. Willie L. Hill, officiating according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC , 1605 3rd Ave, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Tater-Boy/Jake met Ida Bea Hunter in Columbus, GA, married and moved to Fort Myers in 1963 where he was a resident for over 50 years. Tater-Boy retired as a construction worker from Gilbert Construction Company. In the latter year 2019 Tater-Boy accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized by Reverend Michael Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Bea Hunter Upshaw; son, Norman Marshall Upshaw; daughter-in-law Diane Upshaw; four sisters, Carrie Willie Willis, Ollie Mae Upshaw, Lula Pearl Upshaw, and Jeannette Hill; three brothers, Charles Mark Upshaw, Clyde Upshaw and John Sylvester Upshaw. He leaves to cherish his memory sons Robert and Terry Upshaw of Fort Myers, FL; Robert Trawick of St. Petersburg, FL; Marshall (Betty) Upshaw of Phenix City, AL; Roy (Denise) Upshaw and Robert Hosea Harris both of Columbus, GA; daughters, Yvonne Hunter of Atlanta, GA; Brenda Phillips of Columbus, GA; Antonie (Theodies) King of Jacksonville, FL; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Upshaw of Columbia, SC.; brother, Joe Dennis Upshaw of Fayetteville, Georgia; sister; Bessie Mae Upshaw-Lane of Columbus, GA, sister-in-laws, Gertrude Hunter Brown, Hattie Hunter, and Louise Hunter all of Fort Myers, FL; Maxine Hunter, Jonesboro, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Robert Hunter, Jonesboro, GA; 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.