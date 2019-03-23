Col.(Ret.)Audrey Hamlin

Hollingsworth

March 10, 1933-

March 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Colonel(Ret.)Audrey H. Hollingsworth 86, of Columbus, Georgia passed Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Ft Walton Beach Medical Center, Ft Walton Beach FL. Funeral services will be 10:00AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 4078 Milgen Road, Columbus with Pastor Derrick Shields officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road with full military honors according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, 706-327-9293. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9:00AM until the funeral hour at the church. Colonel Hollingsworth was born March 10, 1933 in Macon, Georgia to the late John and Eva Hamlin. She graduated from Ballard-Hudson High School (Macon, GA) and Freedmen's Hospital School of Nursing (Washington, DC). She received her B.A. in Nursing Education from the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, MN) and her MPH from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC). She was a Certified Public Manager. Audrey served her country in the U.S. Army Reserves with the Army Nurse Corp and retired earning the rank of Colonel. She was employed by the Columbus Public Health Department retiring after 36 years of service. Audrey began her professional career with the Health Department as a staff nurse and had a progressive work history ascending to her retired position as the District Health Program Manager for the West Central Georgia Health District. She was an adjunct faculty member for the Department of Nursing with Columbus College and a part-time faculty member with Troy State University. Audrey was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Destin, Florida. She was also an active member of the Flying Needles Quilting Guild and the Destin Community Garden. She was the Past President of the Georgia Public Health Association (GPHA). Audrey was a former member of the American Public Health Association (APHA), Georgia Society of Certified Public Managers, American Academy of Certified Public Managers, and past board member of the Community Health Center of South Columbus (Valley Healthcare). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eddie Hollingsworth; daughter, Susan; son, Selvin (Audrey)Hollingsworth and granddaughters, Taylor and Sydney. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the Valley Rescue Mission or The Open Door Community Center in her memory.