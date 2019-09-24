|
While in his passing we mourn our loss, through salvation we rejoice in his homecoming and celebrate the life of Frank Colville Harrell, Colville to all who knew him. Born December 16, 1934 in West Point, Georgia, Colville passed on to his maker on September 20th, 2019. Visitation and a celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at West Point Presbyterian Church, 1002 5th Avenue; West Point, Georgia 31833; Reverends Gerald Ledbetter and Frank Harper Harrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. with the service following at 11:00. Colville is preceded in death by his father and mother, Roy Wallace and Pearl Colville Harrell and his brother, Roy Wallace, Jr. and wife Julie Rhett Harrell, his sister Gail Harrell, and her husband John Franklin Ball, His niece Nancy Colville Harrell and his nephew, Wesley Harrell Ball.
Colville is survived by: Vivian Harper Harrell, his wife of 63 years, best friend and love of his life a decade more; His children: Frank Colville, Jr., "Cal", and his wife Lori Bartlett Harrell, John Stuart and his wife Diane Hollis Harrell, Lura Harrell Hammock and her husband, Randall Ford; And his grandchildren: the Reverend Frank Harper Harrell, Lillian Heaton Harrell, James Bartlett Harrell, Luke Colville and his wife Katherine Elizabeth Hammock, Chloe Virginia-Louise Harrell, and Mark Bridges Hammock.
Colville was a member of West Point Presbyterian Church where he was an Ordained Deacon and served as Clerk of Session from 2002-2005. He was an Eagle Scout. Colville was in the US Army Reserves from 1958 – 1965.
Colville attended West Point High School where he played center and kicked for the Red Devils' football team. He graduated from West Point High School in 1953. Colville attended Georgia Tech from 1953 – 1958 acquiring his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, and Master of Science in Industrial Management. While at Tech Colville was a member of Phi Delta Theta; Alpha Phi Mu as Vice President; the American Institute of Industrial Engineers and the Bulldog Club.
Colville had a successful life-long career in textiles as part of Callaway Mills executive staff in the 60s, Vice President with Columbus Mills in the 70s and 80s, and retiring from Interface Flooring Systems as Vice President - Planning & Analysis.
He leaves a legacy and life example of integrity, service, and commitment to God and family.
Colville's family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers for their faithful service; Anita Hewitt, Bobby Bridges, Carolyn Gravitt, Tammy Darden, Diane Joyner and Joe McElvy, Colville's physical therapist.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be sent to West Point Presbyterian Church.
There will be a private family burial
