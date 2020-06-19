Connie Dian
McIntosh
November 25, 1956-
June 16, 2020
Salem, AL- Connie Dian McIntosh, 63 of Salem, AL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the chapel of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial for Mrs. McIntosh will be in New Hope Cemetery in Oak Park, GA .
Mrs. McIntosh was born November 26, 1956 in West point, New York; daughter of the late Thomas Akins and Maureen Robinson Akins of Phenix City, AL. She was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church, was a computer operator for RC and had a Radiology Technology Associates Degree.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Akins, Jr.
Survivors include her mother, her husband of 39 years, Robert McIntosh of Salem, AL, sisters, Linda Roy (Tom) of Illinois, Janis Davis (Alan) of Lee County, AL, nieces and nephews, Zachary, Corey, Balyi and many cousins, loyal coworkers and friends from MSN in Columbus, GA.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.