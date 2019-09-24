|
Connie
Jackson Crowe
March 3, 1947 -
September 22, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- On Sunday, September 22, 2019 Connie Jackson Crowe, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Connie was born on March 3, 1947 in Columbus, Georgia to Claud and Elizabeth Jackson. She worked with the Muscogee County School System, retiring after 32 years. Connie spent most of her career teaching at Reese Road Elementary School. She was married to Herbert Crowe. She raised one son, Mathew Richardson.
Connie was an active member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God. She loved traveling with her husband, visiting several states as members of TOP of Georgia Air Stream Park. She was also a member of the Womens Christian Association and an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Claud Jackson; grandmother, Plassie Spence; Aunt, Harriet Stuart; nephew, Heath Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Herb; son, Mathew Richardson; mother, Elizabeth Jackson; brother, John David Jackson; grandchildren: Amelia Richardson, Emily Johnson and Troy Johnson; Aunt, Margaret Bickerstaff; nephew, Hunter (Kelly) Jackson; niece, Hannah (Luke) Smith; cousins: Nancy Stuart, Judy Moore, Robert (Sara Lou) Yarbrough, Anita Sandefur and Ronald (Brenda) Yarbrough.
Family will visit with friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia with a celebration of her life at 11:00 AM with Reverend Paul Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 5350 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, Georgia 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019