Connie Patricia Tarver

Connie Patricia Tarver Obituary
Connie Patricia
Tarver

June 19, 1944-
February 11, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Connie Patricia Tarver, 75, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on February 11, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be 12, Noon, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Marcus Gibson , Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA
Mrs. Tarver was born June 19, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Scott Cummings. She was a member of the Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church where she served as a Missionary.
Survivors include a son, Ricky Wilson; three daughter, Anita (Bernardous Sr.) Irby, Linda Weaver, and Bernice Williams; a brother, Leon Mitchell; a sister; Alva Mitchell Robinson; two grandchildren, Bernardous (Tashina Jr.) and Jamu"a Wilson; three great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020
