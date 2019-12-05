|
Constance "Connie"
Fennell
December 7, 1954-
December 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Constance (Connie) Amelia Fennell, passed away, suddenly, in her home, December 2, 2019, following an ongoing illness. Connie was 64 years old.
Connie moved to Columbus, Georgia in 1997. She began working with the Muscogee County School District (Columbus High School) and K-Mart, where her consistent dedication and kindness are hailed by coworkers, superiors, students, and friends, alike.
Born in Los Angeles, California on December 7, 1954, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edith (Hartsfield) and John Fennell, and her sister, Ruzenah Salaam. She is survived, with love and endearment, by one son, Zackary "Keith" Williams, niece, Shawn (Khalif) Jibri, and nephew, Mikal Salaam, all of Los Angeles: cousins Amelia Pinto, Patricia Williams (both of Columbus and Phenix City), dedicated friend Cynthia Bobb and a host of friends and family.
Columbus High School will host a memorial service in the school auditorium Friday, December 6th at 4:15 p.m.
A private family service and cremain interment will be held in Paris,Tennessee.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019