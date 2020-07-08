Cora LeeMilesSeptember 3, 1934-July 3, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Cora Lee Miles, 85, of Phenix City, AL passed on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Service for Mrs. Cora Lee Miles will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Faith Worship Center International, 5303 Miller Road, Columbus. Bishop Michael Grant, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 3800 Highway 280 431 N., Phenix City, AL 36867 according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mrs. Cora Lee Miles was born on September 3, 1934 in Phenix City, AL to the late Buddy and Lula Thomas. She was a devoted housewife, mother and a member of Guided Footsteps Ministry.She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Shirley Miles Jay and Telisa Jones both of Phenix City, AL, Cora Goodnight, Accokeek, Maryland and Carrie Valentin, Columbus, GA; three sons, Bobby Miles and Daniel Miles both of Phenix City, AL and Larry Miles of Montgomery, AL; three sisters, Georgia Brundidge, Laura West and Lula Mitchenor all of Columbus, GA; three brothers, Albert Jelk, Columbus, GA, Shomen Jelk and George Jelk both of Alabama, 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.