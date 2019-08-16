|
|
Cora
Shealey
May 6, 1949-
August 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Cora Shealey, 70, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Bessemer, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Anthony McKinny officiating. Interment will follow in Girard Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Shealey was born May 6, 1949 in Dadeville, AL to the late George Washington Shealey and the late Clyde Green Shealey.
Survivors include four daughters, Carolyn (David) Johnson, Columbus, GA, Diane Russell, Phenix City, AL, Nicolian Speight, Virgina Beach, VA and Nicolzie Russell, Charlotte, NC; two sons, Calvin Russell, Denver, CO and Micheal Russell, Atlanta, GA; three siblings, Nelly McCullough, Alexander City, AL, Claudia James, Atlanta, GA, and David Shealey, Los Angeles, CA; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019