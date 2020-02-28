Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John AME Church
3980 Steam Mill Road
Columbus, GA
Cordarius Keyon Smith


1995 - 2020
Cordarius Keyon Smith Obituary
Cordarius Keyon
Smith
September 25, 1995-
February 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Cordarius Keyon Smith, 24, transitioned his life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00 am at St. John AME Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Betty Jackson-Spark as eulogist. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Smith was born on September 25, 1995 to Rosalyn Denise "Tracy" Smith and James Darnell Jackson, Sr. at the Medical Center in Columbus, GA. He was a 2014 graduate of the George Washington Carver High School in Columbus where he played varsity football for four years. Upon graduation, Mr. Smith attended Eastern Arizona College, Ft. Valley State University and Tuskegee University. He also completed a Facilities Maintenance Program at Columbus Technical College.
Mr. Smith accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and re-dedicated his life on February 2, 2020 at Mt Commadore AME Church. While employed at 84 Lumber, God called him home after being involved in a fatal accident in Ft. Valley, GA. He had a dream to one day become an airline pilot.
In addition to his parents, Rosalyn Denise "Tracy" Smith and James Darnell Jackson(LaTreshia), Cordarius leaves to cherish his memory: devoted grandparents John Allen and Ola Mae Smith, Larry Jackson, Betty Sparks(Johnny); four brothers, Deandre Smith of Mobile Alabama, James Darnell Jackson Jr. and Troy Edward Smith of Columbus, Christopher Clark currently stationed in South Korea; three sisters, Simone Hill, Janiya Smith of Columbus and Jamil Harden of Albany, GA; three uncles, John Allen Smith, Jr. of Columbus, GA, Rodney Ivey of Killeen, Tx, Darren Fluellen of Detroit Mi; three aunts, Beverly Brown and Lynnett Jackson of Columbus, GA, Lorraine Dianne Scruggs of Atlanta, Ga; several great aunts and uncles, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.
Everyone who knew Cordarius, especially his girlfriend Ja'Nequa DeSireé Wise and her family, will feel a great void from his caring ways, embracing hugs, big smiles and loving spirit. He was a great inspiration to all who knew him. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
