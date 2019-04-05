|
|
Cordero Jontel
Brown
January 30, 1989-
March 29, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Cordoro Jontel Brown, 30, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, March 29, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Pastor Michael Burton, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Brown was born January 30, 1989 in Phenix City, AL to Michael Daniel and Ida Brown Daniel.
His survivors include his parents, Michael and Ida Daniel of Phenix City, AL; two brothers, Antron Washington and Marquis (Courtney) Phillips both of Columbus, GA; maternal grandmother, Carrie Brown of Pittsview, AL; paternal grandparents, Dea. Roosevelt (Sarah) Daniel of Phenix City, AL; god sister, Danielle Daniel; three nieces; four nephews and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019