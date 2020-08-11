1/1
Cornelius Pope
1940 - 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Cornelius Pope, 80, transitioned his life Friday, August 7, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Alfonza Whitaker of Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Pope was born June 23, 1940 to the late Nora Porter and Abraham Pope, Sr. in Columbus, GA. He was a graduate of William H. Spencer High School Class of 1960. Mr. Pope retired from the Columbus Consolidated Government with 19 years of service. He was a devoted member of Rose Hill Memorial Baptist Church where he enjoyed attending Sunday School until his health declined. Other than his parents, Mr. Pope was preceded by his sister, Johnnie Mae Witcher; his brothers, Abraham Pope, Jr., James Pope, Robert Pope and Elijah Pope. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his brother, Joseph Pope of Los Angeles, CA; his devoted niece and caregiver, Evelyn Witcher Merritts of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
