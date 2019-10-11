Home

Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
Columbus, GA- Courtney White, 17, of Columbus passed on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. White will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Albert Suggs will officiate. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the church according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Courtney Ricardo David White was born on August 28, 2002 to Rickeena White and Russell Paige in Brooklyn, New York. He was a Junior at Shaw High School and was a joy and delight to all that knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his mother, Rickeena White, Columbus; his fathers, Russell Paige, Bronx, NY, Edward Williams, III, Brooklyn, NY and Rasheem Henry, Union City, GA; twin sister, Caneia White; brother, Caiden White, both of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Yvette White, Columbus; Maternal grandfather, Ricky White, New Jersey; two aunts, Ladashia White, Columbus and Riccel White, Raleigh, NC; Cousin, Rondashia Bailey, Brooklyn, NY and a host of uncles, aunts and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019
