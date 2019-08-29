|
|
CPT (Ret.) David Edward
Christensen
February 14, 1944-
August 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- CPT (Ret.) David Edward Christensen, age 75, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. A visitation for family and friends for David will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of David's Life will occur Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby with Mike Reeves officiating, followed by a committal service at Parkhill Cemetery.
Dave was born February 14, 1944 in Madison, Wisconsin to his late parents, Evelyn Beatrice Ringhand Christensen and Oliver Dorsey Christensen. He was a career military man, serving his country and retiring as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Mr. Christensen took a civil service job on Ft. Benning with the Range Division. He met and married the love of his life Bevaley Anne McLendon on July, 8 1986. They spent over twenty cherished years together before her passing. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and being outdoors as an avid hunter of white tail deer.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bevaley Ann McLendon Christensen, and his sister Ann Christensen; He is survived by a daughter, Jolynn Austin; step-daughter, Kelly McIlwaine; and step-son and lifelong hunting partner, Trevor McLendon; Grandchildren Zack Kirk and Brittany Wooden; many wonderful great grandchildren and many friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019