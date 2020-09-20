1/1
Cpt Johnny Lee (Ret.) Wilson
CPT (Ret.) Johnny Lee
Wilson
April 16, 1942-
September 16, 2020
Hephzibah, GA- CPT(Ret.) Johnny Lee Wilson entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran of 30 years, rising to the rank of SGM/ E-9 and then transitioning to the officer corps as a Captain, O-3E. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by Ann Maddox Wilson and Louis Bailey. Survivors are his special partner, Dianna Britt, children Carmalita (Michael) Wilcher and Adrienna (Shawn Morgan) Maisonet-Morales; Sister In-Law, Peggy Wilson; Grandchildren, Jerrell (Chalexis) Wilson, Alexia (Merla Washington) Wilson, Tiffany (Micah) Joyner, Kyle Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Shawn Morgan, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Mr. Wilson was our family and we loved him. He watched some of our children grow up and attended all of our family functions. He will be greatly missed. He was a very kind and loving man . This is hard . My condolences to his daughters and grandchildren. We love ❤ you mr. Wilson. From Meriam Britt Cullars and family
Meriam Cullars
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sending prayers to the family of Mr. Wilson. Very nice gentleman that always loved my key lime cake. We are going to miss you. Rest in peace Sir.
Bernice and Rudolph Dorsey
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
Mr. Wilson I was so sadden to hear of your passing. You were such as awesome person. I will always remember all the trips you came on with the crew from Knology. Rest Easy.
Trianne Young
Friend
September 18, 2020
This is a harsh reality. Mr. Wilson was an amazing man with a heart of pure gold. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Angela Martin
