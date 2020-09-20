CPT (Ret.) Johnny Lee

Wilson

April 16, 1942-

September 16, 2020

Hephzibah, GA- CPT(Ret.) Johnny Lee Wilson entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran of 30 years, rising to the rank of SGM/ E-9 and then transitioning to the officer corps as a Captain, O-3E. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by Ann Maddox Wilson and Louis Bailey. Survivors are his special partner, Dianna Britt, children Carmalita (Michael) Wilcher and Adrienna (Shawn Morgan) Maisonet-Morales; Sister In-Law, Peggy Wilson; Grandchildren, Jerrell (Chalexis) Wilson, Alexia (Merla Washington) Wilson, Tiffany (Micah) Joyner, Kyle Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Shawn Morgan, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.





