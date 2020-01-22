|
|
Cross Christian
Henderson
June 20, 1998-
January 18, 2020
Upatoi, GA- Cross Christian Henderson, 21, of Upatoi, GA died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 4:30 PM Thursday January 23, 2020 at Cascade Hills Church with Reverend Adam Churchwell officiating. A private interment will be held. The family will receive friends following the service, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA.
Cross was born June 20, 1998 in Phenix City, AL to Billy Henderson and Autumn Dewitte Tillery. He was an E3 in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and worked in fire protection services. Cross was a member of Cascade Hills Church. Cross was a graduate of Northside High School, class of 2016. Cross was a loving, caring and positive influence on everyone who knew him. This tragedy has affected everyone deeply.
Survivors include his mother, Autumn Tillery (Jason) of Upatoi, GA, father, Billy Henderson of Columbus, GA, brother, Jason "Jase" Tillery, Jr. of Upatoi, maternal grandmother, Jeanette Karing, aunts, Tammy Carnley, Bryndie Moore (William), uncles, Adam DeWitte and Benjamin Carter, and his best friend, Samuel Kirkland.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020