Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:30 PM
Cascade Hills Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cross Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cross Christian Henderson


1998 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cross Christian Henderson Obituary
Cross Christian
Henderson
June 20, 1998-
January 18, 2020
Upatoi, GA- Cross Christian Henderson, 21, of Upatoi, GA died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 4:30 PM Thursday January 23, 2020 at Cascade Hills Church with Reverend Adam Churchwell officiating. A private interment will be held. The family will receive friends following the service, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA.
Cross was born June 20, 1998 in Phenix City, AL to Billy Henderson and Autumn Dewitte Tillery. He was an E3 in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and worked in fire protection services. Cross was a member of Cascade Hills Church. Cross was a graduate of Northside High School, class of 2016. Cross was a loving, caring and positive influence on everyone who knew him. This tragedy has affected everyone deeply.
Survivors include his mother, Autumn Tillery (Jason) of Upatoi, GA, father, Billy Henderson of Columbus, GA, brother, Jason "Jase" Tillery, Jr. of Upatoi, maternal grandmother, Jeanette Karing, aunts, Tammy Carnley, Bryndie Moore (William), uncles, Adam DeWitte and Benjamin Carter, and his best friend, Samuel Kirkland.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -