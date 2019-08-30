Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
Crystal Cooper


1955 - 2019
Crystal Cooper Obituary
Crystal
Cooper
October 8, 1955-
August 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Crystal Cooper, 63 of Phenix City, AL passed on August 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Steven Garrett, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Cooper was born October 8, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to the late Harold Parker and the late Pearlie Carson. She was a 1972 graduate of Central High School, member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and employed by Auto Zone as an Assistant Manager.
Survivors include two sons, Jason (Tomeka) Carson and Justin (Sherita) Cooper; five sisters, Gloria (Sylvester) Crowell, Belinda Parker, Sylvia Suttle, Diana Oliver and Robena Perry; two brothers, Clint (Stacey) Parker and Stuart Parker; six grandchildren, J'lan, Jaxton, Jaborah, Nakiya, Jakayla, and Kaitlyn; step-mother, Luella Parker; one uncle, one aunt and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
