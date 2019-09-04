|
|
Crystal M.
Fallin
June 19, 1984-
August 18, 2019
Columbus, GA - A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin, Crystal Michelle Fallin left this world unexpectedly at age 35 on August 18, 2019. She was born in Newnan, Georgia on June 19, 1984 to Douglas and Peggy (Smith) Fallin. Crystal grew up in St. Augustine, Florida where she attended St. Joseph Academy and St. John's River State College, majoring in business. She worked in the hospitality and retail industries in St. Augustine and Auburndale, Florida.
Crystal was a lover of the Performing Arts, dancing and listening to music. As a child and youth, she was a member of the St. Augustine Premier Ballet Company and Academy of Performing Arts. She shared a love of colored pencil art and writing with her beloved grandmother Mary. She loved her pets, particularly Kiki and Dusty. She was caring, compassionate and kind-hearted, always reaching out to people in need. She volunteered for local non-profit thrift shops and often donated shoes and clothing.
Throughout her life, Crystal had an outgoing, independent and adventurous personality. Even through adversity, she had an indomitable spirit of strength, courage, resilience and hope for the future. We will always remember her beautiful smile, laughter, unique style, personality, and love for her family and friends. Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Curtis Smith and Mary Lee Smith-Brown. She leaves behind her parents; brothers, Ryan Fallin and Marty (Tara) Fallin; sisters, Angela U. Seymour and Stephanie (Steve) Bourgeois; uncle, John C. (Michelle) Smith, Jr.; nephews, Bryan Bourgeois and Josh (Shelby) Fallin; nieces, Elie Bourgeois, Courtney (Marcus) Cain and Alyssa Culbertson; cousin, Thomas C. Smith, and many other family members and friends to cherish her memory.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. The Fallin family will receive friends and guests following funeral and cemetery services in The Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby.
Fond memories and condolences can be left at www.shcolumbus.com for the Fallin family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019