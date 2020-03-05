|
CSM (Ret.) Earl Ray
Brown
January 26, 1936 -
March 1, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- (Ret.) CSM Earl Ray Brown, 84 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on March 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, Georgia.
A military funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. Visitation will be on Friday evening at Striffler-Hamby from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to or to PAWS Humane Society 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Earl Ray Brown was born on January 26, 1936 in Kennett, Missouri to the late Syble Graves Brown and Roy Harrison Brown. He lived with his Aunt and Uncle Elizabeth and Floyd Brown, who were like parents to him. Shortly after Earl joined the United States Army and faithfully served his country for 30 years, retiring as a Command Sgt. Major. He served during the Vietnam war, during his service to his country he was decorated with the following: National Defense Service Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Republic of Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; 4 Overseas Service Bars; Conduct Medal (9th Award); Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Army Achievement Medal; Legion of Merit; NCO Professional Development Ribbon (5); Army Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Meritorious Service Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star Medal with 1Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
Mr. Brown continued to serve his country after his retirement from the United States Army through the Civil Service at Fort Benning from July 2002 until March of 2014. During his service as Plans and Operations Officer Earl distinguished himself to his colleagues in unparalleled level of competences, commitment, dedication, initiative and leadership during his assignment. He was the installation's proponent and focal point for all force modernization, anti-terrorism, mobilization, deployment and redeployment, and general war planning and execution. Earl was recognized by Department of Army as being one of its top experts in development, publication, and maintenance of Reserve Component mobilization requirements, plans, and training base expansion strategies. He was recognized as the Army's architect for CONUS Readiness Center (CRC) design and missions. As Fort Benning's representative on the Army planning team, Mr. Brown guided the activation of the CRC at six different installations in direct support to Operations Joint Forge, Guardian, Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn; later he would lead the Army discussion on the consolidation of all CRCs into a single large CRC at Benning and its subsequent transfer to Fort Bliss. During the initial phases of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), he led the installation team in processing, equipping, training, and deploying over 100 Reserve Component units annually. Because of his efforts and expertise, Fort Benning's mobilization system became the Army model for all other power projection platforms. Mr. Brown has served Fort Benning with honors and distinction since August 1985. Without hesitation, he aggressively tackled the toughest tasks and performed brilliantly under the most challenging of circumstances. Competent in his core proficiencies, courageous enough to see and exploit opportunities, and grounded in Army values and the Army Civilian ethos, Mr. Brown was able to lead change in the Army and Fort Benning. Mr. Brown is the epitome of a role model Federal employee and excelled in every assigned mission. His demonstrated ability to work with multiple staffs and agencies to support the operational training objectives of the MCoE and Fort Benning was unequalled. Mr. Brown's distinguished service of duty reflects great credit upon him, the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the United States Army.
During all his accomplishments Mr. Brown had by his side, the love of his life, Audrey A. Brown. They were married for 63 years, together they loved to feed the birds, enjoy a good round of golf and spend time with family and their beloved pets.
He leaves his legacy to be cherished by his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey A. Brown; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Bo Bearden; son, Stephen Earl Brown; grandchildren: Dr. Brad and Courtney Bowling, Samantha Bearden, Christopher Brown, Taylor Brown, and Abigail Brown; beloved and dear cousin, Joan Pearson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his mother and father, his parents, Elizabeth and Floyd Brown; his siblings: Kenneth, Vernon, and Wanda Brown.
