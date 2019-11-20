|
|
CSM (retired) Edmund W
Thompson
September 30, 1950-
November 18, 2019
Midland, GA- CSM (Retired) Edmund Wayne Thompson, age 69, of Midland, GA, passed away peacefully, on November 18, 2019. A visitation will held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm; Graveside services and Full Military Honors will be held at Parkhill Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Edmund was born on September 30, 1950 in Jeffersonville, Indiana; the son on Joseph Thompson and Beatrice Glaser Thompson. He was raised in Louisville, Kentucky.
He joined the U.S. Army, serving tours of duty in both Vietnam and Desert Storm, he retired as a Command Sergeant Major in 1993. After his military service, he went to work for the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired after 17 years. He enjoyed being outside, usually either hunting or fishing. What he loved however, was his family, being a husband, a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Edmund is preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph and Beatrice; two sisters, Phyllis and Carol.
Survivors include: his wife of 26 years, Mun Cha; two sons, Kenneth (Leah) Thompson, Edmund (Chastity) Thompson; two daughters, Donna (John) Marcum-Leitzke, Tabitha (Shawn) Anderson; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold and Larry; two sisters, Linda and Joyce; and numerous family members and friends of the family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Thompson family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019