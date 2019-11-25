|
CSM (Ret.) Joe
Edward Lucas
July 9, 1935-
November 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Command Sergeant Major Joe Edward Lucas, 84, of Columbus,GA passed away on November 23, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Born on July 9th, 1935 in Columbia,SC.to Sylvanus and Thelma Lucas. Joe is survived by his wife Dorothy Lucas of 63 years; his siblings Nicky Lucas, Maynard (Ruby) Lucas, Aubrey Lucas, and Hellen (Larry) Craft; his children Sheri (Pat) Moore, Rici (Freda) Lucas, Terri Jo (Tim) Sudderth, Ron (Sue Ann) Lucas; his grandchildren Evelyn, Logan, Grayson, Wade, Stewart Lucas, Ty, Tanner, Tatelyn, Taleigh, Joe, Luke, Rachel, Connor, and Ashton; his great grandchildren Caiden, Kamryn, Will, Kaylee, Price, Maximus, Lynleigh, Garris, and Davis.
Joe grew up in Salley, South Carolina and enlisted in the military immediately after high school. He built a legacy of servitude and generosity. Serving his country for 24 years in the United States Infantry in both Korea and Vietnam and then in later years in contract service in Iraq. He established a highly decorated military career being awarded two Bronze Stars with the Valor Device, two Purple Hearts, and six Air Medals. After retiring from the military he became an entrepreneur and touched the lives of hundreds of people as an employer, business partner, landlord, church member, and friend. He never saw a need that he didn't try to satisfy and his passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of his family and so many others both near and far.
He was a man who held many titles, but perhaps his favorite was "Peepaw"; his grandchildren and great grandchildren were one of his greatest joys in life. He loved God, his family, and those he treated like family; motorcycle road trips, Fox News, scalding hot coffee, anything sweet, and country music.
While the hearts of those left behind are aching, we are comforted by the knowledge that he is restored in Heaven with the Father and that he will be waiting for us there.
Visitation will take place on Monday November 25th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm EST at McMullen Funeral Home in Columbus, GA. A private graveside internment will take place Tuesday morning November 26th at 10:00am EST at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, AL. with a memorial service to follow at 11:30am EST at The Fort Church at Mount Zion in Columbus, GA. with a luncheon immediately following for all those in attendance.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name to The Fort Church at Mount Zion or a would be appreciated.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 25, 2019