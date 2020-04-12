|
|
CSM (Ret.) William Glynn
Smith
August 28, 1926-
April 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- CSM (Ret.) William Glynn Smith, 93, of Columbus, GA, an American Hero, Patriot and POW, passed away on April 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. There will be a private service due to the National Pandemic.
Mr. Smith was born on August 28, 1926, in Montrose, Georgia; the son of William and Ethelle Smith. William married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Agnes Irene Delacey Stokes Smith for 56 years. Glynn as he was known to many people served in the Army for 32 years from December 7, 1944 to January 13, 1977. He was a Veteran in WWII, The Korean War where he was a POW, and served three tours in Vietnam. Mr. Smith was a Platoon Sergeant in the 1st Battalion, 173d Airborne Brigade, a Sergeant First Class Company C, 2nd Battalion 503d Infantry, a Sergeant Company A, 30th Infantry and a Sergeant First Class Company A, 2d Battle Group 4th Cavalry, Airborne 24 He received decorations, medals, badges, commendations, ribbons and awards such as a World War II Victory Medal , European Theater of Operations , American Campaign Ribbon , Army of Occupation Medal ( Germany & Japan ) , Master Parachutist Badge , Purple Heart w / 30 Oak Leaf Cluster , Korean Service Medal ' w / 4 Bronze Stars , Korean Presidential Unit , Citation , National Defense Service Medal w / 1st Oak Leaf Cluster , Vietnam Service ( See 27 ) . Medal w / 2 Silver Stars , Vietnam Campaign Medal w / 60 Device , Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w / Palm , Bronze Star Medal w / V Device & 3d Oak Leaf Cluster , Air Medal , Army Commendation Medal w / 2d Oak Leaf Cluster , Combat Infantryman Badge ( 2d Award ) , Meritorious Unit Commendation , Presidential Unit Citation Vietnam Civil Action Citation ,Good Conduct Medal ( 9th Award ) , 11 Overseas Service Bars , 10 Service Stripes , Meritorious Service Medal .AIS - 2 weeks - 1st Sergeant Orientation Course Pathfinder Course. Mr. Smith also retired from 20 years employed by the State of Georgia at Rutledge Prison in Columbus, GA; where he had the monopoly on Tower Duty because his marksmanship was well known. He also obtained his Master's degree in Criminal Justice at Troy University in Phenix City, AL. Glynn was a member of the Masonic Lodge 503. His favorite pass times were fishing with his friends, James and Al, gardening, and growing his own red tomatoes, Texas cream peas and radishes. He was also known for keeping the most immaculate lawn in his neighborhood. Mr. Smith was a Baptist by faith, he lived his life in a Christian manner treating everyone with kindness and respect.
Glynn was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes; parents, William and Ethelle; two brothers, Fred Smith and Benny Ray Smith; his sister, Emily Ross; nephew, Glynn Ross; and a Great nephew, Ryan Smith. He is survived by his step-daughter, Lynda Simmons of Columbus, GA; his brother, Raymond (Martha) Smith of Grove Town, GA; his brother-in-law, Charles Stokes of Cochran, GA; his niece, Diane (David) Robb of Newnan, GA; four nephews, David (Penny) Ross of Williamson, GA, Jerry (Jodi) Smith of Hiram, GA, Wayne (Terri) Smith of Sparta, GA, Glenn Smith of Arkansas; his sister-in-law, Jean Lee of Atlanta, GA; great niece and nephews, Jessica Smith, Jarred Ross, Parker Smith, Karynne Smith, Lacey Smith, Alyla Smith, Knox Smith, Emme Smith, Brooke smith, Chelsey Smith, Eli Jones and Adam (Nikki Olephant) Smith.
The family would like to thank Dr. Glen Fussel and his staff for all of their compassionate service and care. They would also like to thank Ultra Hospice for their efforts and gentle care. The family asks that donations be made to PAWS Humane, the s Project, the Retired Peace Officer Association, or a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020