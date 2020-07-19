CSM(R) Antonio Cartagena-
Rodriguez
July 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Antonio Cartagena-Rodriguez, 88, formerly of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Augusta, GA. He was the husband of the late Eugenia Soto Cartagena.
A native of Puerto Rico, Antonio enlisted in the U.S. Army at a young age. He served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters and "V" device, and Purple Heart. He was also awarded the Legion of Merit. He retired following 30 years on active duty as a Command Sergeant Major. After leaving active duty, Antonio worked another 20 years as a Department of the Army Civilian at Ft. Benning's Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Family members include: his son, Noel Cartagena (Shirley) of Blythe, GA; daughters Noemi Smith (Phillip) of Albuquerque, NM, and Lillian Santiago (Fred) of Martinez, GA; 7 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at noon at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery in Fort Benning, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th ?Street, Augusta, GA 30901
