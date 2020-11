Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Brown

November 2, 1940 - November 11, 2020

Decatur, Georgia - Graduated from Spencer High School Class of 1958

Columbus, GA

United States Army "Special Forces" 1958-1978

SFC (E7) Purple Heart Recipient

Court Security Officer Retired 2013

US Court of Appeals 11th Circuit

Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Member

Interment

Friday November 20, 2020 09:00 a.m. (0900hrs.)

Georgia National Cemetery

Military Cemetery, Canton, GA





