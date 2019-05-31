|
|
Curtis
Davis
October 31, 1935-
May 26, 20219
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Curtis Davis, 83, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Ft. Mitchell, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Fredrick Small, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Davis was born October 31, 2019 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Lee Davis and and the late Gertha Davis.
Survivors include three sons, Curtis Lee Davis, Jr. of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Charles Lee Davis of Phenix City, Al, and Stinson Davis of Good Water, AL; seven daughters, Annie (William) Daniels of Ft. Mitchell, AL, JoAnn (Willie) Lockhart of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Betty (Eric) Johnson of Columbus, GA, Carrie (Terry) McAlmont of Columbus, GA, Ilean Davis, Dyrene Davis, and Mary (Amos) Jones all of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Elizabeth Johnson of Phenix City, AL; 21 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019