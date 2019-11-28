|
|
Curtis
Ferguson
February 19, 1948-
November 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Curtis Ferguson, 71, took his final journey home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. He was born February 19, 1948 in Columbus, GA to the late Josie Lee Mims and Jessie Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson attended Dade County public schools in Miami, Florida. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home, 1 Derby Court, Columbus, GA. Mr. Ferguson leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Daisy M. Ferguson; 3 son, Raymond (Angela) Peterson, Jr., Raymond Eugene Peterson, Sr. and Timothy (Stephanie) McMillian; 2 daughters, Mary (John) Green and Debra (John) Adams; 3 brothers, Lonnie Gene ( Francine) Ferguson, Mickey (Tina) Henderson and J.D. (Gloria) Henderson; 5 sisters, Jessie Moore, Gloria Nelson, Linda Henderson, Regina (Larry) Pollard and Marilyn (Roger) Jones; 23 grandchild; 35 great-grandchildren; a dedicated nephew-in-law, Andrew (Melissa) Willis; a dedicated friend, Rodney Foster; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Ferguson will be forwarded to Columbus Cremations for final disposition. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2019