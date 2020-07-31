1/1
Curtis Hall Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis
Hall, Sr.
May 20, 1941-
July 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Curtis Hall Sr., 79, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be held 3 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Preston City Cemetery in Preston, GA, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the funeral home.
Curtis was born May 20, 1941 in Preston, GA to the late Zack Hall Sr. and Rachel Wiley-Williams Hall. God called him home just three days after he lost the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Johnnie Mae Hall. Survivors also include: six brothers, Zack Hall, Jr., Eulacca Hall, Joe Lewis Hall, Lynnburg Hall, Arthur James Hall and Henry Clay Hall; six sisters, including his twin sister, Myrtice Harland-Hall, Fannie L. Gilbert, Johnnie Easter Hall, Agnes Merritt, Rachel Ann Willis and Willie Pearl Bell. He also leaves to cherish his memory: one loving and caring devoted son, Curtis Hall Jr. of Odenton, MD; three loving and caring daughters, Lashanda and Lashawn Hall of Columbus, GA and Tracey Ramey of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Mattie Francis Williams of Preston; a loving and caring niece, Kathy McCoy of Navarre, FL; one sister-in-law, Annie Hall of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Preston City Cememetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved