CurtisHall, Sr.May 20, 1941-July 27, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Curtis Hall Sr., 79, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be held 3 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Preston City Cemetery in Preston, GA, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the funeral home.Curtis was born May 20, 1941 in Preston, GA to the late Zack Hall Sr. and Rachel Wiley-Williams Hall. God called him home just three days after he lost the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Johnnie Mae Hall. Survivors also include: six brothers, Zack Hall, Jr., Eulacca Hall, Joe Lewis Hall, Lynnburg Hall, Arthur James Hall and Henry Clay Hall; six sisters, including his twin sister, Myrtice Harland-Hall, Fannie L. Gilbert, Johnnie Easter Hall, Agnes Merritt, Rachel Ann Willis and Willie Pearl Bell. He also leaves to cherish his memory: one loving and caring devoted son, Curtis Hall Jr. of Odenton, MD; three loving and caring daughters, Lashanda and Lashawn Hall of Columbus, GA and Tracey Ramey of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Mattie Francis Williams of Preston; a loving and caring niece, Kathy McCoy of Navarre, FL; one sister-in-law, Annie Hall of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.