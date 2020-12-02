1/1
Curtis L. Wise
1962 - 2020
Curtis L. Wise
May 29, 1962 - November 27, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Curtis L. Wise "Maine", 58, of Columbus, GA passed on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Wendell Jones, officiating. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wise was born May 29, 1962 in Phenix City, AL to the late Joseph and Mary Lee Martin Wise. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church and worked at Bickerstaff Clay Products.
Survivors include daughter, Natasha Toombs; brothers; Johnny Martin (Shirley), Elijah Martin, Sammy Sellers, Joseph Wise, Jr. and Willie Wise; sisters, Catherine Bowden, Dorothy Toombs (Charles), Rosetta Wise, Linda Walton (Wallace), Dorothy Martin, Betty Hudson, Diane Wise, Daisy Edmond and Jessie Yarborough (Lowell); grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral
02:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
