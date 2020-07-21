Curtis R.
Washington
September 21, 1960-
July 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Curtis Ray Washington transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 59 years of age.
The son of Mr. George K. and Mrs. Emma Powell Washington, Curtis was born in Wurzburg, Germany. He was a 1978 graduate of Hardaway High School, and operated his own landscaping business. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tjuina Crumpton Washington, and a brother, Kenneth L. Washington.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his devoted siblings, Gregory Washington and Linda White; one uncle, George Powell (Cora Lee); four aunts, Mary Brown, Elizabeth Culpepper (Gerald), Marie Jones and Mary Jackson (Wesley); beloved nieces and nephews, Craig Washington, Karla Baker, Keeshia Washington, Joshua Baker, Avery Washington, Lily Washington and Dana Love; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Washington will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. with the visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. the day of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
