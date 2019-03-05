Home

Cw02 David (Ret) Mack Diehl

Cw02 David (Ret) Mack Diehl Obituary
CW02 (Ret) David
Mack Diehl
September 19, 1931-
March 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- CW02 (Ret) David Mack Diehl, 87, of Columbus, GA passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A private service in is honor will be held at a later date.
Mr. Diehl was born September 19, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Lester and Ruth Diehl. He served our great country for 20 years in the US Army and is a veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars. He married Ruth Burgess and they spent 59 cherished years together before her passing in September of 2015. After his service in the military Mr. Diehl would pursue a career in Criminal Justice, eventually obtaining a Master Degree from Auburn University in 1979. He taught and trained numerous law enforcement personal over the years eventually retiring as the Director of the CSU Regional Police Academy. David had many accomplishments through his lifetime, he was a member and past secretary for the Balsa Aerodynes Model Airplanes Club. Past Secretary and Past president of the Columbus- Fort Benning RC Flyers. Member of the Columbus State University Alumni Assoc. Member of the Criminal Investigation Division Agents Association.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Diehl and parents. Survivors include four children, Susan Chandler of Covington, GA, Brian Diehl of Auburn ,GA, Sharon Dill of Bradley, Maine, Steven Diehl Newman, GA. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com. Donation in Mr. Diehl honor can be made to the at 30 East 33rd St, Suite 1000 New York, NY 10016
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
