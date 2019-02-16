CW4 Rt. Donald William

Smith

March 21, 1934-

February 10, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- CW4 Rt. Donald William Smith, 84, of Columbus, Ga. died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 in College Park Cemetery, College Park, Ga. according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Mr. Smith was born March 21, 1934 in Atlanta, Ga. son of the late Alonzo E. and Myrtle Ruddell Smith. Don graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Army. He served 30 years in the Army and retired in 1984. In 1958 he married Betty Lou (Plant) Smith. They were blessed with twin sons, and later with two adopted daughters. Again, they were blessed to have been given 60 years wonderful years together.

When Don wasn't away serving his country, he enjoyed being with his family and friends. Nothing was more important to him than his family. He was always there for his parents and other members of his family when needed. He spent as much time as he could with his children teaching them by example, important values to guide them in their life. He also enjoyed teaching them to fish and hunt.

After retirement, he and the boys were always fishing and hunting together. He also enjoyed playing poker with the 'River Rats' and looked forward to their weekly game. One of his favorite outings was to spend a day with his lifelong friends at the Wind Creek Casino.

Other than his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Marquite Smith Bailey, brothers, Billy Randall Smith, James Sanders Smith, sister, Juanita Smith Gittens Hasty and his daughter-in-law, Sue Knight Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Lou Smith, sons, Lonnie Ray Smith (Lisa) of Phenix City, Al., Ronnie Wade Smith of Columbus, Ga., daughter, Cathy Ann Smith of Plant City, FL., 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary