CW3 (Ret) Walker T.

"Wick" Wills

December 1, 1927-

February 25, 2019

Fortson, GA- CW3 (Ret) Walker Townsend "Wick" Wills, 91, of Fortson, GA passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House surrounded by his wife and son.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA with Reverend Alan Barrett and Reverend Mike Powell officiating. A reception for family and friends to follow in the Mill Room.

Mr. Wills was born December 1, 1927 in Cumberland, MD to the late William T. and Maude Herring Wills. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in WWII, and then the Infantry during the Korean Conflict and he also served as a Helicopter Pilot in Vietnam. He was stationed in Japan and in Germany. Mr. Wills retired from the Army after 23 years, acquiring a Senior Army Aviator Badge, National Defense Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and four Oversea Service Bars. He met his wife Ingeborg in Nuremberg, Germany and they were married in 1959.

After retiring from the Army, he worked at the Ledger Enquirer as District Manager for nine years and then the Goodwill Industries for 10 years as a supervisor. He was a loving husband and father. Mr. Wills loved going hunting and fishing with his sons, especially during his four year assignment in Alaska. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of several organizations to include, MOAA, VFW and the American Legion. Mr. Wills was a longtime faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ingeborg Twele Wills; his sons, David and Frank Wills; one grandson, one granddaughter and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his sons, Harald and Stephen Wills; his brothers, Victor, Paul, William, Gerald, Raymond, Robert and Kenneth; and sisters, Verna Edith and Mary Lois.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 2312 Ellen Ave., Columbus, GA 31903 or to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31909. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Wills family at www.SHColumbus.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary