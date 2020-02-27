|
Cataula, Georgia - Mrs. Cynthia Ann Blanks, 75, transitioned her life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 1:00 pm at New Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2423 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, Georgia with Pastor Stephan Davis officiating. Pastor Gregory Saunders will be the eulogist according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia. Mrs. Blanks was born to the late Mr. Whitley Culverson, Sr. and Mrs. Catherine Kennebrew Culverson on December 6, 1944 in Cataula, Georgia. She was a retired secretary for the Federal Government. Mrs. Blanks was a loving and quiet person. She loved bowling, sewing and interacting with people. Mrs. Blanks is preceded in death by her parents. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving husband, Richard Blanks, Sr.; two sons, Richard Blanks, Jr. and Dr. Keith Anthony Blanks; three brothers, Whitley Culverson, Jr., Larry Culverson and Kenny Pryor; two sisters, JoAnne Duncan and Donnie Butler; five grandchildren, Mariah, Keilan, Karrington, Kennedy and Courtney Blanks; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2020