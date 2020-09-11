Cynthia Kay Sears

Fontana

April 14, 1956-

September 4, 2020

Pensacola, FL- The Good Lord welcomed Cindy home on September 4, 2020. The Angels sang and one can only imagine what a beautiful sound it was.

Cynthia Kay Sears Fontana (Cindy) was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 14, 1956. She was the first-born child, and only daughter of Royle and Edwina (Hargis) Sears. Two brothers were born several years later, and Cindy made sure that they were the best brothers she could produce. The were a family unit and Cindy was the ringmaster! Shortly after David, (the youngest son) was born, the family moved to Columbus, Georgia, and Cindy moved out of her shell and became a beautiful Butterfly. But it wasn't just looks that set her apart—she was also very education oriented and made the deans list and honor roll throughout her middle and high school years. She was also a cheerleader and took part in other athletic events. She graduated from high school one year early so that she could start college.

Her grandmother inspired her to become a nurse. Cindy received her Nursing Degree in Miami. She worked hard in various departments, including Surgery, ICU, Emergency and others. She them met the sister of the man to whom she would be married for thirty-one years, Carol Fontana. Carol introduced Cindy to WOCN (Wound Care, Ostomy and Continence) and advised her to apply to Emory University since they have the top program in the country, and it was in Atlanta. She did and she was the top graduate in the class! She them went on to earn her Masters Degree in Nursing Education. She was also a member of the faculty at Emory.

She then met a man who adored her ad tried his best to get his "Little Educated Redneck" to let him cook Italian food for her anytime she demanded it. She accepted and it worked for thirty-one years. Cindy's friends and family knew her as a sassy, smart, fun and adventurous spirit, and loved her for those qualities. She was just as comfortable shopping at the Good-Will store as she was at Nordstrom. There was NEVER any pretense!

Survivors include her loving husband, Ralph; her mother, Edwina; brother, David and sister-in-law Merry; stepsons, Ralph (Nina) and Chris, and stepdaughter, Michelle (Harold). Also, her aunts, Margie, Helen, and Fran; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

It MUST be noted that Cindy did not make me a better man. She made me a MAN!

A private memorial service will be held between the hours of 3:00PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, September 7 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, 60 Industrial Boulevard, Pensacola FL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store