So saddened by this news. I knew Cindy when she lived in SC. We were both golfers and Master Gardeners. You could count on Cindy to liven up any gathering; she was fun, colorful, lively and so caring as witnessed by her looking after "the mamas" as she would say. My condolences to Bill and the whole family. Our golf gals group have missed her since she moved to GA and now even more so.

Kathy Spidel

Friend