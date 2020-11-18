1/
Cynthia Louise "Cindy" (McCall) MacElroy
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia "Cindy" Louise (McCall) MacElroy
November 8, 2020
Waverly Hall, , Georgia - Cynthia "Cindy" Louise (McCall) MacElroy, age 74 passed away on November 8th, 2020 from Covid-19 in Waverly Hall, Georgia.
She was born on October 19th 1946 in Long Beach, California and graduated from Topeka West High School and attended graduated from Washburn University. Cindy worked in many career fields; middle school teacher was her favorite. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, playing Bridge and poker. Cindy was a breast cancer survivor.
Cindy is survived by husband Bill MacElroy, children Darren &NickieMcCall,Robyn&Ben Watson, Tyler MacElroy, Grandchildren, Hannah and Sydney McCall, Liam and Logan Watson, Sister Sylvia Dodson two great nieces, Mackenzie and Savannah Ball, great nephew, Colton.
A private memorial will be planned in Waverly Hall Georgia with a celebration of life in Topeka Kansas according to McMullen Funeral Home 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
November 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Betsy Birch
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
November 15, 2020
Darren, was saddened to read about your Mom today. Lots of memories of family events of long ago. Please accept our condolences. Prayers to all of you.

Chris, David, Bentley, and Zachary
Chris Noack
Family
November 14, 2020
From a fellow golfer.....she always brightener up our day on the golf course. The "Golf Gals" were blessed to have shared many memories with Cindy. We could always count on her to encourage us....no matter how bad our golf game panned out.
To Bill and family....."you need to breathe and remember to smile".....you know she would want that for all of you❣
Pat Larson.....remembering the happy memories we shared.
Pat Larson
Friend
November 13, 2020
I always think of Cindy as a free spirit who could light up a room. She has been missed here in Greer since moving to Georgia.
Betsy Birch
Friend
November 13, 2020
So saddened by this news. I knew Cindy when she lived in SC. We were both golfers and Master Gardeners. You could count on Cindy to liven up any gathering; she was fun, colorful, lively and so caring as witnessed by her looking after "the mamas" as she would say. My condolences to Bill and the whole family. Our golf gals group have missed her since she moved to GA and now even more so.
Kathy Spidel
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies. I so enjoyed being Cindy’s bowling partner in Greenville, SC.
Storm McGuire
Friend
November 13, 2020
Cindy was very out going and a lover of life! Her smile and joyous laughter will be missed. My condolences to Bill and her children may you find peace in the memories you shared.
Nancie Albin
Friend
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Peggy Slate
November 13, 2020
Cindy certainly enjoyed life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment with her around. I’m glad to have been related to her by marriage, and appreciate her inviting me to bowl on her team for two years. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. She will certainly be missed.
Margie Watson
Family
November 13, 2020
Cindy was a very sweet person. I could tell this in the little time I got to spend with her and Bill. Bill, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alison Townsend
Friend
November 13, 2020
Good Pickleball player, crafty poker player and subtle bridge player. Nice smile and a very nice person. Nicely dressed, always.
John Kamisky
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved