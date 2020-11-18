Cynthia "Cindy" Louise (McCall) MacElroy
November 8, 2020
Waverly Hall, , Georgia - Cynthia "Cindy" Louise (McCall) MacElroy, age 74 passed away on November 8th, 2020 from Covid-19 in Waverly Hall, Georgia.
She was born on October 19th 1946 in Long Beach, California and graduated from Topeka West High School and attended graduated from Washburn University. Cindy worked in many career fields; middle school teacher was her favorite. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, playing Bridge and poker. Cindy was a breast cancer survivor.
Cindy is survived by husband Bill MacElroy, children Darren &NickieMcCall,Robyn&Ben Watson, Tyler MacElroy, Grandchildren, Hannah and Sydney McCall, Liam and Logan Watson, Sister Sylvia Dodson two great nieces, Mackenzie and Savannah Ball, great nephew, Colton.
A private memorial will be planned in Waverly Hall Georgia with a celebration of life in Topeka Kansas according to McMullen Funeral Home 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31907
