|
|
Daisey Pearl
King Russell
December 8, 1940-
August 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Daisy Pearl King Russell, 78, passed August, 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 2:00 pm at Welcome Baptist, US 80, Geneva, GA where Rev. Bruce Alford is pastor. Apostle Walter Phillip, Jr. will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at Barn Hill Cemetery in Geneva, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ga. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Russell was born December 8, 1940 to the late Charles L. and Mattie Person King in Juniper, GA. She retired as a Sales Associate from Parisian Department Store. Mrs. Russell had a passion for singing praises and worshiping the Lord. She sang with many groups including the Lifette Gospel Group. Mrs. Russell was also active in her church with Sunday School, Sisterhood Ministry, singing in the Mass Choir, Senior Choir and served as President of the Pastor's Aide. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her two sons, Michael B. Russell and Gerald L. Russell; two grandson, Brandon Russell and Bryon Russell; four nieces, Sheila Owens, Katherine Howard, Audrey King and Denise King; a nephew, Dennis King; and a host of relative and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019