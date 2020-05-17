DaisyHonorMay 1, 1927-May 1, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Daisy B. Honor was born in Belvins, Arkansas, the seventh child of the late Wyatt and Lula Bishop. She moved to Columbus, GA in 1952 where she lived the remainder of her life. Mrs. Honor moved from her earthy home to her heavenly home on May 1, 2020 at the age of 93 at her residence. Mrs. Daisy B. Honor was an educator that believed there was not a student that she meet she could not teach. She willingly gave 32 consecutive years of her life to educating young men and women before retiring. Mrs. Honor obtained several degrees from several colleges and universities. Just to name a few she attended Philander Smith College in Arkansas, Albany State University where she majored in Business Administration and minored in Education and Music. At Tuskegee University she earned her master's degree, graduate degree at the University of California and at GA State University she completed her six-year certificate. After moving to Columbus, Mrs. Daisy B. Honor completely immersed herself in the Columbus community. The walls in her living room are literally covered with awards, plaques, certificates, and honors highlighting her life of service in education. She has received awards such as the Humanitarian Award from the Mary Jones Assembly #35; Order of the Golden Circle, WTVM Nine Special Friends Award, certificates of appreciation from Combined Communities of Southeast Columbus, Inc., Columbus Children Youth & Family Coalition, Inc., Columbus Community Center, A.J. McClung YMCA, Women of the year from First African Baptist Church and Carver High School National Alumni Association are just to name a few. Mrs. Honor had an impeccable resume. Mrs. Daisy B. Honor was a vital part of Combined Communities of Southeast Columbus, Inc. (CCSC). CCSC was a tutorial program for school age young men and women. The program has helped over 20,000 students in grades K-8. Teaching has been apart of Mrs. Honor life, for almost all her life. However, there was still on more change she would have loved to see take place. Mandatory Behavior and Charater classes in schools. For more than 50 years Mrs. Honor was a faithful member of First African Baptist Church for over 50 years. Mrs. Daisy B. Honor enjoyed reading, writing for herself and others, played games of all kind and listening to music. Mrs. Honor is survived by her daughter Alexia Honor and two granddaughters, Jessica Brown and Alesia H. Sanders; three nieces, Margaret Jenkins of Columbus, Georgia, Michelle Mitchell and Andrea Hamilton of Sacramento, California; one nephew, Dr. Donald Bruce of Nashville, Tennessee and a host of friends and relatives near and far.A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC. 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia. 762-524-7709.The family has requested that all monetary donations on her behalf be made to First African Baptist Church, 907 - 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.