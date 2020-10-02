1/1
Daisy Pugh Jones
1944 - 2020
Daisy Pugh
Jones
November 28, 1944-
September 27, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Daisy P. Jones, 75, transitioned her life Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. A Private Graveside Service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. W.L. Hill officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones was born November 28, 1944, the third of three daughters to the late Joseph Pugh and Ethel Thomas Pugh in Columbus, GA. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and joined the New Birth Outreach Church. Mrs. Jones was a proud graduate of G.W. Carver High School, Class of 1963. She was a Girl Scout Leader for more than 20 years, empowering and motivating young girls to become successful productive young ladies. Mrs. Jones worked at Goody's Products, Inc. as a Ticketer until she became ill. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Pamela (Richard), Belinda (Eric), Madelyn, Tommie, Jr. (Annie Mae) and Christopher; a sister, Dorothy P. Fleming; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
