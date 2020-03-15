|
Dale Clifford
Anderson
June 27, 1948-
March 12, 2020
Palm Coast, Florida- Dale Clifford Anderson, age 71 passed away on March 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida after a long illness.
He was born June 27, 1948 in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey. He moved to Palm Coast, Florida from Tallahassee with his family in July 2019. Dale is survived by two sons, Alex and Anthony, his mother, Gladys Dean Anderson of Columbus, Georgia, his brother, Delos Anderson (Fran) of Palm Coast, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Svetlana Gennadievna Anderson, and father, Ernest Clifton Anderson.
Dale graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia, honorably served in the United States Navy, then graduated from Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta. Throughout his career, he was an architect and builder of homes and recipient of awards for excellence in home design in the Florida Gulf Coast area. He was a member of the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church in Tallahassee.
Funeral services will be at his church on Tuesday, March 17 at 11am, with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church in Tallahassee or St Demetrios Church in Daytona Beach.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2020