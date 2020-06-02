Dale Davis

Toddy

November 18, 1939-

May 29, 2020

Hamilton, GA- Dale Davis Toddy, 80, of Hamilton, Georgia, passed away on May 29, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Geneva City Cemetery with Rev. Jim Richardson, Rev. Buddy Lamb and Rev. Ken Grubb. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral will be in effect.

Dale was born on November 18, 1939 in Waldenburg, Arkansas, to George and Geneva

(Johnson) Toddy. He grew up in Arkansas before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Captain Toddy

proudly served his country while stationed in the United States and abroad, including several

tours to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After retiring from service as a decorated soldier, he

graduated from Columbus State University with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of

Education.

He taught at Eddy Middle School where he met his wife of 34 years, Sally (Richardson) Toddy.

They later gave birth to their daughter Geneva Louise Toddy. Dale was passionate about his

community. He volunteered at Mission Columbus and Valley Rescue Mission, where he

received an award for his dedication. He represented the Muscogee Association of Educators at

state conferences to influence educational legislation. Dale served many churches in his

community as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and mentor. He loved his Lord and shared the

Gospel across the United States and internationally in Thailand and China. An avid Georgia

Bulldogs fan, Dale enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching old westerns and game shows,

and voraciously reading. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, George and Geneva (Johnson) Toddy, his brother Fred Willbanks and his sister Josie Vaughn.

He is survived by his wife Sally (Richardson) Toddy, his daughter Geneva Toddy,

his brother Franklin Toddy (Myrtle), his sister Joyce Pangelinan, many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907.

Contributions may be made to Valley Rescue Mission or Midway Baptist Church in Pine

Mountain, Georgia. Flowers also are appreciated.





