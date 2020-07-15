Dallas Ann Patterson
Jankowski
December 16, 1934-
July 10, 2020
Renfroe, Georgia- Dallas Ann Patterson Jankowski of Renfroe, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center. A private funeral for immediate family will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A private interment will be held in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Chattahoochee County, Georgia. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held for all of her family and friends at a later date. Dallas was born December 16, 1934 in Renfroe, Georgia daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson Patterson II and Martha King Patterson. Dallas earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Georgia State College for Women in 1956. She went on to earn her Masters Degree in Education from Florida State University plus a Master Teaching Certificate from the University of Georgia. Dallas tought mathematics for eight years in several of Georgia's Public High Schools in both Albany, Georgia and Dekalb County. In 1973, she earned her Juris Doctorate, Magna Cum Laude, from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law and became a member of the Georgia Bar. During her career as a lawyer, she served as an administrative attorney for the Georgia Department of Human Resources and was subsequently appointed as Assistant Attorney General in the State Department of Law. In 1980, she was tapped to become the Director of Georgia's Emergency Medical Services. Her efforts to develop and implement the EMS programs in Georgia played a vital role in establishing the statewide critical response protocols still used today. In her retirement years, she served as Chairman of the Chattahoochee County Board of Commissioners and served two terms as President of the Valley Partnership with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. In June of 2016, Georgia State College recognized her with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, David Jankowski, and her brothers Jack Patterson and Charles David (Buddy) Patterson. Survivors include her niece Kelli Patterson Icard (Ron B.) of Woodstock, Georgia, and nephews Charles David Patterson, Jr. (Susan) of Hamilton, Georgia and Daniel Brewer Patterson (Tiffany) of Renfroe, Georgia. She is further survived by her great nieces and nephews Austin Icard, Logan Icard, Lindsey Patterson, Megan Patterson and Jackson Patterson. In lieu of flowers and to honor her desire to always serve others, her family kindly requests donations to the American Kidney Fund (kindneyfund.org
) or to the Cusseta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 368 Cusseta Georgia 31805.
