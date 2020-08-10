1/1
Dalton Gallops
1999 - 2020
Dalton
Gallops
November 17, 1999-
August 4, 2020
Box Springs, GA- Dalton Ray Gallops, age 20, of Box Springs, passed away on August 4, 2020. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Burial will be private.
Dalton was born in Columbus, Georgia on November 17, 1999; the son of Johnny Ray Gallops and Wanda Barron Gallops. Dalton attended Calvary Christian School, Hardaway High School, and Upatoi United Methodist Church. Dalton was a good athlete, he excelled at wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, and boxing. He enjoyed the outdoors, usually he'd be riding his four-wheeler or on his new dirt bike. Dalton had a great sense of humor, he loved playing pranks on family and friends, and there many who fell for his fake bugs and snakes. Dalton loved his family & friends, especially his daughter, Kadence, who was the light of his life. One of his favorite things to do was sit around a campfire & enjoy time together. Dalton had a big heart. He loved animals, especially his faithful pets, Ace (dog) & Chip (cat).
Dalton is preceded in death by: a brother Raymond Gallops; grandfather, James H. Gallops Sr.; and grandmother, Johnnie Baggett.
Survivors included: his precious and beloved daughter, Kadence Rae Gallops; his father and mother, Ray and Wanda Gallops; a brother, Johnny Gallops; grandparents, John and Barbara Barron; numerous family members and friends of the family that will cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his daughter's college fund, at Kinetic Credit Union, Kadence Rae Gallops.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
