DanKirklandDecember 12, 1950-July 7, 2020Seale, AL- Daniel A. Kirkland II of Seale, Alabama, died on July 7, 2020, under the compassionate care of his family and Columbus Hospice. Mr. Kirkland, son of the late Dan and Freddy Houston Kirkland, was born on December 12, 1950.Mr. Kirkland graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. Under Coach Joe Sparks, he was chosen as a consensus All-American basketball player by Parade Magazine and others, and was the Orlando Sentinel and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year. He was also an All-State pitcher and shortstop. He played basketball for Auburn University before a career-ending knee injury and remained lifelong friends with Coach Larry Chapman. He was honored to have been inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.After graduating from Auburn in 1974, he worked as an assistant golf pro at Bull Creek Golf Course under the legendary Hugh Royer, Jr., and later taught at River Road Elementary. He coached basketball and baseball at Chavala High School and Glenwood School. He also coached his children's championship teams in YMCA basketball and Dixie Youth baseball. Since 1986, he was a full-time cattleman and farmer.Mr. Kirkland is survived by his wife of 46 years, Twila Rhodes Kirkland, his daughters Sallie Kirkland Paris (Jason) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Annie Houston Kirkland (John Divers) of New York City, and his son Daniel Charles Kirkland (Dorothy) of Seale, Alabama; his sisters Donna K. Cantrell and Judy K. Whaley (Steve) and his brother Toby Kirkland (Ramona), all of Sevierville, Tennessee, along with his three beloved grandchildren Anna Katherine, Laura Elizabeth, and Evelyn Maxwell, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and infant son, Caleb Gilmore Kirkland.In keeping with efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held. For those desiring to make a memorial gift in Dan's memory, the family suggests Columbus Hospice or The Endowment for Excellence, care of the CHS Alumni Association, PO Box 2187, Columbus, GA 31902-2187.