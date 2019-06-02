Daniel H.

Brim

October 14, 1948-

May 31, 2019

Cataula, GA- Daniel H. Brim, age 70, resident of Cataula, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31 2019 in his home after a short illness. He was surrounded by family and guarded by his beloved basset hound Magnolia. Funeral services are scheduled at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with graveside service to follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Ministers Ed Grifenhagen and Richard Moore will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Mr. Brim was born October 14, 1948 in Columbus, GA. to the late William H. Brim and Louise Gilbert Brim of Columbus, GA.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Thomas Brim of Cataula, GA; sister Opal Priscilla Daniels (Billy Edwards) of Panama City, FL; daughter Samantha Brim Simmons (Bruce) of Columbus, GA; grandson William Bryce Simmons of Columbus, GA; nephew Destin Daniels (Destiny) of Panama City, FL; Keith Thomas, Villa Rica, GA; Ronnie Thomas (Julia), Douglasville, GA; Randy Thomas, Delaware; great nephew River Daniels of Panama City, FL; Brother-in-law R.L. Thomas (Chris), Douglasville, GA

Mr. Brim was a faithful member of the Church on The Trail were he was team leader of the Care ministry. He was a past member of Northside Christian Church. He had a love of missions and sharing the gospel of Christ. He had a special love for the people of the former Soviet Union. He traveled there 13 times with Josh McDowell Ministry, a ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ to minister to the people.

Mr. Brim was a 1967 graduate of Columbus High School. He earned a Bachelors degree from Columbus State University and a Masters degree from Auburn University.

Mr. Brim was retired from Georgia Rehabilitation and Vocation department where he served as a counselor for blind and visually impaired clients. He later became a Certified Low Vision therapist and started Low Vision Services of West Georgia. Mr. Brim was instrumental in establishing an AER scholarship for blind and visually impaired students. He helped to bring blind runners to the Country's midnight run.

Mr. Brim loved the Lord, his family and his dogs Heidi and Magnolia. He loved to play golf with his grandson Bryce. He also played the Dixie Seniors and Valley Seniors league. He was a lifetime member of The Military Order of the Stars and Bars and a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans, Robert E. Lee Camp, Auburn, AL.

Flowers are accepted and donations may be to Church on the Trail building fund, 6720 Flat Rock Rd. Midland, GA 31820 Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary