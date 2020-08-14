Dr. Daniel (Dan) William
Ross
May 25, 1952-
August 7, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- On August 7, Daniel (Dan) William Ross, Columbus, passed away at the age of 68 following a valiant seven-year battle with cancer. Dan was the son of the late Robert C. and Evangeline Durham Ross of Marietta, GA. He was preceded in death by his son Benjamin Yates Ross (Karen, New Orleans, LA). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy, daughter Melanie (Travis Collinson, Oakland,CA), brother Robert D. Ross (Pam, Statham, GA), aunt Alice D. Blalock (Marietta, GA), sister-in-law Magie Nunes (Peachtree City, GA), brother-in-law Budd Yates (Claire, Atlanta, GA), cousins, nieces, nephew, and beloved grand dogs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church. Because of Covid-19, family and friends can view the live-streaming at https://www.firstbaptistcolumbusga.com
. Go to "Watch us Live" and click on Stream Spot. The family will have a grave side service and celebration at a later time.
Dan graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA and MA in English. He received his PhD from Purdue University. He taught at Columbus State University from 1990 until he retired in 2018. He was a dedicated and admired teacher, a published and respected scholar, and a mentor for many young faculty. His fields of interest were Irish Literature, Victorian literature, and Modern British Literature. Dan shared his love for travel with students, faculty, and friends through various study abroad programs, taking them to Japan, London and Oxford for more than fifteen consecutive years. He served as the first Site Director of the CSU Spencer House in Oxford, England. He received many awards, including the Faculty Service Award and being named Professor Emeritus.
Dan had a passion for music, art, and sports, particularly baseball and UGA football. One of his greatest passions was reading, sharing his favorite novels, and inspiring book clubs. He loved spending time with his family and his many friends from around the world. As a lifelong learner, Dan believed in the importance of seeking out and engaging in discussions whenever and where ever he could. He will be remembered for his quick wit, strong opinions, and open mind.
Dan was a deacon at First Baptist Church and taught adult Bible study classes over twenty years. He enthusiastically chaired and served on the Education and History committees. He especially enjoyed the lively discussions with members of the Thursday morning book study group.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ben Ross Scholarship Fund, CSU English Dept. Questions can be directed to carroll_jill@columbusstate.edu.
Arrangements with Striffler-Hamby.